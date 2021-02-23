Serious Pizza Celebrates Grand Reopening in Deep Ellum

Popular New York-style pizza joint is reopening on Feb. 26 with its 30″ pies and a revamped experience

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s seriously happening, finally!

Serious Pizza is set to start offering guests a bigger, better experience with giant pies, killer merch, weekend DJs and more, when it reopens on Friday, Feb. 26. To celebrate, opening day festivities will include a dough-throwing showcase in the dining room throughout the day, as well as regular features such as a special, branded T-shirt gifted to the last person in line and a DJ spinning music from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Fans will notice the difference as soon as they walk through the door. Not in the Seriously Large 30” New York-style pizza that they’ve come to love over the past decade, but in the overall experience. The space has been completely renovated to feel more open, with expansive seating and better flow – some original features remain – connecting the old with the new. Screens will show everything from major live sporting events to retro movies and comedic video clips. The music has been specially curated to create the perfect vibe and will be supported by DJs on the weekends, playing from a floating booth suspended from the ceiling. Serious Pizza also commissioned local artist, Chris Campbell, to hand paint the pizza joint’s mural to reflect Dallas music and art culture. Plus, new lifestyle-focused merchandise will be worn by all staff members and will also be available for purchase.

In addition to renovating the space, nearly doubling its footprint and improving operations, Serious Pizza now features a brand-new team. The new team will focus on providing great service, food and a lot of fun! This includes a Floor Captain that will help cultivate the in-restaurant experience and support guests tableside. Delivery is also planned to launch soon.

In addition to the overall experience, the drink menu has been expanded to feature beer on tap as well as more canned beverages. Menu “Extras” have also been enhanced, including salads and the addition of a 24” BIG signature appetizer and dessert.

“We were determined to create an experience with as much size and personality as our pies,” said Imran Sheikh, Founding Partner & CEO of Milkshake Concepts . “We felt there was so much potential to ensure the experience started when you walked through the doors, not just when you got your pizza. I already love spending time in the new space and we are extremely excited by what we’ve created. We’ve made a lot of improvements that will be appreciated by the loyal customers the brand has had for the last decade and will appeal to new ones that haven’t experienced Serious Pizza before. We’re seriously looking forward to reopening this week!”

Located at 2807 Elm St. in the heart of Deep Ellum, Serious Pizza will be open every Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

“From a business perspective, Serious Pizza represents a significant effort by Milkshake Concepts to grow in the fast casual sector,” Sheikh said. “This brand has tremendous growth potential and location number two in Fort Worth is already under way.”

The upgraded 5,000-square-foot restaurant is Serious Pizza’s flagship location. Milkshake Concepts plans to expand the brand, with a second location already in development. For more information, visit seriouspizza.com .

Serious Pizza: Seriously Huge + Seriously Good.

About Milkshake Concepts

Founded in 2015, Milkshake Concepts is a Dallas-based experiential hospitality group responsible for some of Dallas’ most influential restaurants and nightlife. Led by Imran Sheikh, James Faller and Asim Sheikh, their current concepts include: Stirr , an approachable neighborhood restaurant and bar with locations in Dallas and Addison, and another due to open in Nashville; Vidorra , a restaurant that offers Mexican flavors, a large tequila selection, unique cocktails and a lively social experience; Citizen , an epicenter of Dallas nightlife and the venue of choice for athletes, artists and celebrities; Serious Pizza , a New York-style pizza joint that prides itself on serving the largest pizzas in Dallas; and two new concepts that will launch over the coming months: Harper’s and Dirty Bones. For more information about Milkshake Concepts, visit milkshakeconcepts.com .

