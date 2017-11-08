Sepia, Proxi offer complimentary bubbly toast for departing Arthur Hon

As we reported earlier, acclaimed sommelier and wine director Arthur Hon is headed to NYC, a blow to all of Chicago but especially Sepia (123 N. Jefferson St.) and Proxi (565 W. Randolph St.) restaurants.
Thursday through Saturday, both properties are urging customers to join in a farewell toast to Hon, whose work has brought him accolades from the Jean Banchet awards (best sommelier 2015) and Food & Wine magazine (Sommelier of the Year in 2017), plus multiple James Beard Award nominations. Dinner guests at both restaurants will receive a complimentary sparkling-wine toast.
The bubblies have been donated by more than a dozen wine sellers to honor Hon’s tenure in Chicago.
They, and indeed all of us, will miss him.
