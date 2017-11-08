  1. Home
Sepia, Proxi offer complimentary bubbly toast for departing Arthur Hon

From www.chicagotribune.com by Phil Vettel
As we reported earlier, acclaimed sommelier and wine director Arthur Hon is headed to NYC, a blow to all of Chicago but especially Sepia (123 N. Jefferson St.) and Proxi (565 W. Randolph St.) restaurants.

Thursday through Saturday, both properties are urging customers to join in a farewell toast to Hon, whose work has brought him accolades from the Jean Banchet awards (best sommelier 2015) and Food & Wine magazine (Sommelier of the Year in 2017), plus multiple James Beard Award nominations. Dinner guests at both restaurants will receive a complimentary sparkling-wine toast.

The bubblies have been donated by more than a dozen wine sellers to honor Hon’s tenure in Chicago.

They, and indeed all of us, will miss him.

