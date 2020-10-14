Sen. Dick Durbin tells President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett that an ‘orange cloud’ hangs over her nomination

October 14, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
Susan Walsh
Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin told Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday that an “orange cloud” hangs over her nomination. Illinois' senior senator argues Trump's push to repeal the Affordable Care Act is fueling her fast-tracked nomination and confirmation. That he wants her seated before the nation's highest court takes up a case that could determine the health care law signals a "political agenda" that taints her nomination.