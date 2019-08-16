Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Announces New Culinary Offerings

New culinary, nightlife and lifestyle outlets to open in conjunction with October Grand Opening

Hollywood, FL (RestaurantNews.com) The highly anticipated $1.5 billion expansion of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is one step closer to the Oct. 24, 2019 grand opening with the announcement of new culinary experiences set to open.

Upon its completion, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will feature 19 dining options and 20 bars and lounges. New restaurant offerings will include an Italian restaurant, an American live fire grill, a 24-hour deli/diner, a buffet with multiple live action stations, poolside dining with a tropical twist, an artisanal coffee shop and much more.

New culinary arrivals will include:

Canoa – The new American wood fire grill restaurant will celebrate the culinary techniques of solid fuel grilling inspired by South Florida’s unique and bold flavors. Canoa’s open-kitchen concept will highlight live fire grilling of seafood, meats and fresh produce, while bartenders craft farm fresh-inspired cocktails and more than 100 wines.

– The new American wood fire grill restaurant will celebrate the culinary techniques of solid fuel grilling inspired by South Florida’s unique and bold flavors. Canoa’s open-kitchen concept will highlight live fire grilling of seafood, meats and fresh produce, while bartenders craft farm fresh-inspired cocktails and more than 100 wines. Cipresso – With a contemporary twist on Italian-American fare, Cipresso will still be rooted in tradition. The menu will feature creative interpretations of handmade pastas and pizzas, and composed specialty dishes. A mix of family-style banquettes and bar top seating creates a vibrant energy. Cipresso will highlight an extensive wine list with a focus on Italian varietals and other old world offerings, as well as a creative cocktail menu featuring the best Negroni in town.

– With a contemporary twist on Italian-American fare, Cipresso will still be rooted in tradition. The menu will feature creative interpretations of handmade pastas and pizzas, and composed specialty dishes. A mix of family-style banquettes and bar top seating creates a vibrant energy. Cipresso will highlight an extensive wine list with a focus on Italian varietals and other old world offerings, as well as a creative cocktail menu featuring the best Negroni in town. Fresh Harvest – This contemporary buffet will offer guests five themed dining genres and live action stations, including salad/soups/raw bar; pasta/pizza; dim sum/rice and noodles; rotisserie and grill; and decadent desserts. Each station will feature chefs cooking to order creating a vibrant and energetic display of culinary action.

– This contemporary buffet will offer guests five themed dining genres and live action stations, including salad/soups/raw bar; pasta/pizza; dim sum/rice and noodles; rotisserie and grill; and decadent desserts. Each station will feature chefs cooking to order creating a vibrant and energetic display of culinary action. Rise Kitchen & Deli – Located at the base of the Guitar Hotel, the new 24-hour American diner/deli will boast incredible views with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the pool lagoon. Rise will offer all-day breakfast; salads; hearty burgers and sandwiches; and New York City-style deli offerings, as well as a unique juice bar.

– Located at the base of the Guitar Hotel, the new 24-hour American diner/deli will boast incredible views with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the pool lagoon. Rise will offer all-day breakfast; salads; hearty burgers and sandwiches; and New York City-style deli offerings, as well as a unique juice bar. Constant Grind – The new artisanal shop will feature Lavazza coffee and specialize in varied brewing techniques such as nitro, cold drip and pour over. Led by Pastry Chef Ross Evans, the French-inspired, American bakery will highlight breads and pastries made in-house; a grab-and-go station of sandwiches, salads and other savory bites; decadent gelato display; and glass counters lining the shop with meticulously designed chocolates, cakes and sweets.

– The new artisanal shop will feature Lavazza coffee and specialize in varied brewing techniques such as nitro, cold drip and pour over. Led by Pastry Chef Ross Evans, the French-inspired, American bakery will highlight breads and pastries made in-house; a grab-and-go station of sandwiches, salads and other savory bites; decadent gelato display; and glass counters lining the shop with meticulously designed chocolates, cakes and sweets. Oculus Bar – Centrally located in the hotel lobby, the Oculus Bar will offer a unique take on the classic wine bar with a focus on craft beers, curated wines and signature cocktails, where aperitifs, after dinner drinks and vermouths take center stage.

– Centrally located in the hotel lobby, the Oculus Bar will offer a unique take on the classic wine bar with a focus on craft beers, curated wines and signature cocktails, where aperitifs, after dinner drinks and vermouths take center stage. Daer Nightclub/Dayclub – The 44,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor entertainment complex is set to debut Fall 2019, with three distinctive concepts – a day club, nightclub and rooftop bar – the venue is the second location and continuation of the DAER franchise.

A signature of Seminole Hard Rock, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood will return in a new location offering the sophisticated, classic-American steakhouse fare guests know and love. The menu will offer USDA prime cuts of beef, signature raw bar and delectable seafood selections, and more. Council Oak’s drink menu will feature an award-winning selection of more than 400 labels, along with well-known and approachable liquors, alongside an exclusive list of high-end spirits as part of the One Ounce Club. Other additions include two poolside dining concepts – a refreshed Pool Bar & Grill and the new Beach Club Bar & Grill – offering classic favorites with a tropical twist on a mix of small and large shareable plates; and Entice, an ultra-lounge opening in the resort’s new Promenade.

Hard Rock Cafe led the way as the first renovated restaurant to open within the complex, featuring a new open-kitchen design, with contemporary menu additions of time-honored classics. Guests can also experience the new Center Bar, where the drink menu celebrates Florida’s fresh produce with cocktails created with fresh juices and herbs.

In addition to a relocated food court, the refreshed L Bar and greatly expanded and redesigned B?l restaurant, guests can indulge at the popular and innovative Kuro. Led by Creative Culinary Director Alex Becker, Kuro is the new-style Japanese concept spotlighting worldly dishes using both locally sourced and imported ingredients.

The resort will host a job fair for the new food, beverage and entertainment spaces Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 19-21, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship casino resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It is a world-renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination that features a AAA Four Diamond-rated, 465 room luxury hotel; expansive gaming offerings including first-in-class slots, high-stakes table games and South Florida’s premier poker room; spa and fitness center; award-winning dining and nightlife; and the popular Hard Rock Event Center which hosts celebrity performances, comedy acts and sporting events. A $1.5 billion expansion slated to open October, 2019, will bring 638 new, luxury guestrooms to the first-ever, guitar-shaped Guitar Hotel and 168 upscale guest accommodations, including unique swim-up suites, in the adjacent Oasis Tower at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Upon completion, the property will have a combined total of 1,271 rooms. The project will also unveil a lush, “Bora Bora” style lagoon with private cabanas and butler service; a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa®; a 13.5 acre recreational water experience for swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding; 19 dining outlets and 20 bars and lounges; an expansive gaming floor housing 3,100 slots, 193 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space including a 38,000 square-foot, carpeted exhibition hall; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. The highly anticipated Hard Rock Live entertainment venue with a 7,000-person capacity, will showcase A-list entertainers, comedy acts, Broadway performances, sporting events and live broadcast productions. The integrated resort is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7, (U.S. Highway 441), and is 10 minutes from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and 30 minutes from downtown Miami and Miami International Airport. For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly

