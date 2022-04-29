Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt Concept, Cuppa Yo, Announces First Franchise Sale

The new franchise deal will bring Cuppa Yo outside its home state for the first time in the company’s history.

Bend, OR ( RestaurantNews.com ) There’s a cuppa good news for frozen yogurt and sweet treat fans — Oregon-based frozen yogurt shop Cuppa Yo has just sold its very first franchise, bringing the franchise to Arizona for the first time.

The first franchisees to join the growing network are husband and wife team, Steve and Lois Weaver. The shop will be based out of Buckeye.

According to Keith Clayton, Owner of Cuppa Yo, the deal happened through community connections combined with longtime patronage of the shop. The Weaver duo first initiated contact thanks to a Facebook announcement regarding the franchise launch. “The entire deal sprouted from a very organic situation,” recalled Clayton. “We had conversation after conversation and found out that this was going to be a great fit for all parties involved.”

Cuppa Yo is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and fun, high energy environments. Clayton says the partnership with another family fits perfectly with the feel behind the brand. “I am really excited to have a partnership with such a great family — they are wonderful. These are very high character people who are well-known in the community for their involvement,” stated Clayton. “We have a very simple, straightforward and fun business model that is a perfect fit for families just like the Weavers. It’s one of the many advantages of the Cuppa Yo franchise opportunity.”

The frozen yogurt shop first opened in 2010 and currently operates two corporate-owned locations, both in Bend, Oregon. The self-serve concept invites guests to be the masters of their own frozen treat creations, complete with a variety of toppings. Cuppa Yo offers catering and to-go options too.

Clayton says that Cuppa Yo is still actively seeking franchise partners to join in on their national expansion and that the company has already experienced a great response from their initial launch post. “From that first social media announcement plus the word-of-mouth efforts, we have several more promising conversations happening,” stated Clayton. “We are thrilled with the response so far.”

To find out more information on the Cuppa Yo franchise opportunity, visit their franchise page at www.cuppayofranchising.com .

About Cuppa Yo

Founded in 2010 in Bend, Oregon, Cuppa Yo offers a unique and stylish take on self-serve frozen yogurt. Offering several flavor varieties and topping options, customers can come in and serve themselves with the pour it, top it, weigh it Cuppa Yo process. To learn more about Cuppa Yo, visit www.cuppayo.com . To learn more about franchise ownership for this frozen yogurt franchise, visit www.cuppayofranchising.com .

