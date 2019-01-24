Self-ordering kiosks arrive at another Lehigh Valley McDonald's

Fans of Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets and Egg McMuffins have a new restaurant to be “lovin’ it” in Whitehall Township.

McDonald’s, the fast-food chain with more than 37,000 locations in 120 markets around the world, on Tuesday opened its newest Lehigh Valley restaurant at MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads.

The chain moved the restaurant from 2752 MacArthur Road, less than a half mile south of its current location, in order to upgrade its facilities.

The newly-constructed building features two drive-thrus and two self-ordering kiosks.

The kiosks, which allow you to browse menu details and customize selections via touch screens, were introduced in the Lehigh Valley in 2017 at the McDonald’s at 3925 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township.

Last year, they were installed at additional McDonald’s restaurants, including recently remodeled locations on Wyandotte Street in south Bethlehem and Chestnut Street in Emmaus.

“People may be worried that we are eliminating workers, but we’re actually doing the opposite and hiring more,” Robert Hughes, owner of the Bethlehem Township McDonald’s, said shortly before the upgraded restaurant’s debut. “We’ve repositioned cashiers as guest experience leads, so there will be someone at the kiosks helping you with orders. Also, with more orders coming in at once, kitchen staff had to be increased.”

For takeout orders, customers simply wait at the counter for their food as they have in the past.

For dine-in orders, they take numbered placards with built-in transmitters that help servers deliver the food. Customers can still opt to order at a traditional counter register.

The modernization initiatiative, dubbed “Experience of the Future,” also includes adding curbside pickup in some locations, and improving the drive-thru experience.

In June, McDonald’s chief executive officer Steve Easterbrook told CNBC the company plans to upgrade 1,000 of its U.S. restaurants with self-ordering kiosks every quarter for the next eight to nine quarters.

There are more than 37,000 McDonald’s locations worldwide, and the kiosks have already been “fully rolled out” in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, Easterbook said.

“We're introducing so many other options for our customers,” Easterbook said. “They can now choose whether they go to a self-order kiosk. They can order through mobile order and pay. They can even come curbside and we’ll run it out to you in the car, as well as the existing traditional ways. And you can pay in different ways and you can customize your food in different ways. So, I think we’re just trying to add much more choice and variety.”

