Select Your Table When Making Reservations Through Digital Diner

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters’ Digital Diner software has now added the ability for a customer to select their table when making a reservation. Most guests would love the ability to select a table when enjoying a night out at their favorite restaurant. Whether it be to have privacy on a romantic night out, or to shield other guests from your rowdy brood, having the ability to choose your own table is just another way of making guests feel important.

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters, LLC explained, “Our goal is to emulate the experiences that people have when they travel and are able to select a seat on a plane. This brings a personal customization to the restaurant industry by allowing people to select where they want to be seated when they make a reservation. For example, guests can select a table by a window, on a patio or in a corner. We feel that this will improve overall guest satisfaction and help retain customers.”

The table selection feature is latest in the continuously growing feature set of Digital Diner that includes FOH management, marketing and online ordering.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

