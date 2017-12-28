Select Shoney’s Will Be Open Late on New Year’s Eve and Will Feature its Legendary Breakfast Bar

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) As it closes its year-long 70th Anniversary Celebration, the iconic restaurant brand Shoney’s will be open late on New Year’s Eve as it continues its tradition of treating party goers to end the year and ring in a new one in style with its All You Care to Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar at participating locations.

Shoney’s All You Care to Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar will feature All You Care to Eat freshly-prepared eggs your way, sizzling bacon, home-style grits, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, fruit bar and more.

David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

“Shoney’s wants to share New Year’s Eve with our friends by doing what we do best: providing our fresh quality food at a great value with friendly service,” said Shoney’s Chairman and CEO Mr. David Davoudpour. “Our team members have offered to work late on this night to celebrate the New Year with our valued guests and their families by serving up delicious food with warm, southern-style hospitality.”

Most of Shoney’s restaurants will also be open on New Year’s Day with its All You Care to Eat Freshly Prepared Food Bar during lunch and dinner featuring several “good luck” items including Black-Eyed Peas, Collards and Corn Bread.

Shoney’s was voted one of the best eight family dining restaurants in the United States in the 2016 Consumer Picks Survey via Nation’s Restaurant News. In the survey, Shoney’s was recognized for having the best rating for value among all family dining chains and also scored well for its service, menu variety and diners being likely to recommend it.

Since acquiring the great American eatery in 2007, Mr. Davoudpour has been on a driven and spirited mission to reinvigorate and revitalize Shoney’s, a family-friendly, southern-style restaurant brand. Shoney’s is one of the first and has always been one of the most popular family casual dining concepts in the United States.

In order to get back to what Mr. Davoudpour confidently calls Shoney’s “Glory Days,” the brand is now growing through franchising, following an extensive revitalization effort. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/.

Prices and participation for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day may vary by market. Guests are encouraged to contact their local Shoney’s restaurant for details and restaurant hours.

About Shoney’s

Shoney’s is a Nashville-based company that operates in 17 states and is now growing through franchising following an extensive revitalization effort. Since its humble beginnings in 1947 as a Charleston, West Virginia drive-in restaurant, guests have enjoyed Shoney’s family-friendly, casual dining experience. Visit www.shoneys.com for more information on restaurant hours, locations and special offers. Shoney’s is offering franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit http://www.shoneys.com/franchise/. You can also follow Shoney’s on Facebook, Twitter @Shoneys, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact:

Derek Farley

150PR for Shoney’s

704-941-7353

derek@150pr.com