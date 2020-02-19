Select Applebee’s Restaurants in Texas Offering HALF PRICE Margaritas All Day on National Margarita Day

DOLLARITA, The Original $1 Cocktail (Margarita for a Buck), Returns for the Holiday

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Calling all Margarita lovers!

On National Margarita Day (Saturday, February 22, 2020), select Applebee’s restaurants in Dallas, Houston, Austin, Waco and East Texas will treat neighbors to half price margaritas all day. From its DOLLARITA, the 10 oz. house margarita for a buck (normally $2 daily), which started the $1 cocktail craze, to its top of the line Perfect Pomegranate Margarita and everything in between, all Apple Texas Applebee’s restaurants will cut their prices on the world’s most popular cocktail in half.

“Get ready to get your tequila on … and your lime and your triple sec, because no one makes better margaritas than Applebee’s,” said Sunil Dharod, owner of Apple Texas, a prized Applebee’s licensed franchise partner, which operates 62 restaurants in his home state. “We have many flavors including lime, strawberry, mango, pomegranate, tropical coconut and even a skinny margarita, which eliminates some calories without sacrificing flavor. Almost all of these creations will be under $5 and as low as $1 on National Margarita Day. We hope to see our neighbors on the famous cocktail’s special day.”

Guests must be 21 years old or over to enjoy their margaritas on National Margarita Day. As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Apple Texas

Dallas-based Apple Texas is a subsidiary of SSCP Management, Inc., owned by Sunil Dharod, a Dallas businessman and philanthropist. Apple Texas operates 62 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Texas.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of September 30, 2019, there were 1,804 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

