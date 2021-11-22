See's Candies hacks, fun facts and limited flavors

LOS ANGELES — Stacey Thorpe has worked for See's Candies for 31 years. During that time, she's developed some hacks to help make the most of her See's Candies addiction. The following are Thorpe's tips for how to use See's Candies to upgrade your coffee, your movie theater popcorn, your Thanksgiving side dishes and more, along with some fun See's facts from President and Chief Executive Pat Egan.

Hacks

Make your own PB&J: Cut a Raspberry Cream and a Peanut Butter Patty in half. Eat half of one with half of the other.

Make your own movie snack: Take a box of Bridge Mix into the movie theater or your living room. Buy or pop a medium popcorn and dump the Bridge Mix onto the popcorn. Shake and enjoy.

Upgrade your cup of joe: Unwrap a Scotch Kiss (honey marshmallow surrounded by caramel) and drop it into your hot coffee. Let it melt and then stir.

Holiday yams: Unwrap enough Scotch Kisses to cover a baking dish of mashed yams. Bake in the oven until the candy is melted. Serve and impress everyone.

Make s'mores: Melt a Scotchmallow onto a graham cracker square.

How to spot the candy

You can tell the difference between certain pieces by studying the tops of the candies.

A Cherry Cordial and a Double Caramel look similar, for example, but the Cherry Cordial has lines across the top, while the Double Caramel has a smoother surface.

Limited Flavors

The company launched new flavors each month this year, with sales limited to that period. Here's a rundown of what you may have missed: Dark Butterscotch Square (January), Milk Raspberry Heart Truffle (February), Dark Peanut Butter Egg (March), Chocolate Coffee Beans (April), Almond Brittle With a Kick (May), Peanut Butter Bites (June), Lemon Drops (July), Dark Salted Caramel (August), Birthday Cake (September), Dark Peanut Crunch (October) and Milk and Dark Coffee Scotchmallows (November, still available).

Fun Facts

The most popular See's Candies are the Scotchmallow, Bordeaux (creamy brown sugar soft center covered in milk or dark chocolate and decorated with sprinkles), lollipops and Peanut Brittle.

— There are more than 120 holiday pop-up shops.

— The average See's shop is 1,200 square feet.

— The company produces 1 billion pieces of candy annually.

— 23 million pounds of candy are covered in chocolate every year.

— 1 million pounds of free samples are handed out each year.