Seeking recipes that make us think of spring

Tired of snowy, cold weather?
I'm ready for spring, and when I think of spring I think of the return of fresh ingredients. The farmers markets will start to open and you'll see fresh greens and early cold-weather vegetables.
Readers, I need your best spring recipes. Mother's Day is around the corner, so send some brunch recipes.
Anyone have a great asparagus recipe? How about a recipe featuring spinach - perhaps a salad or a pesto? What about broccoli?
Send me your favorite recipes.
In other Recipe Box news, I have really enjoyed all the great Spam recipes you've sent. Keep them coming.
This week David Moyer sent in a Spam recipe. "I am a big Spam fan so here is what I do with Spam," Moyer says. "It is very simple."
SPAM DINNER
1 can Spam
Peach or apricot glaze or jelly
Slice Spam about 1/4 inch thick. Place Spam on a baking sheet. Brush on either peach or apricot glaze or jelly. Bake at 325-350 degrees for about 10-15 minutes or until each piece gets a little brown with crispy edges.
Serve with either buttered noodles or a simple rice dish.
Note: Sometimes I will use two cans, depends on if I am making this for myself or company.
- David Moyer
Contact Recipe Box, c/o Ann Lowy, Morning Call, P.O. Box 1260, Allentown 18105, ann.lowy@mcall.com. Include name, address, daytime phone number and the names of cookbooks or magazines you use, plus author's name and publisher.
Beat the crowds to these unusual places that everybody will be asking about later