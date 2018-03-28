Seeking recipes that make us think of spring

Tired of snowy, cold weather?

I'm ready for spring, and when I think of spring I think of the return of fresh ingredients. The farmers markets will start to open and you'll see fresh greens and early cold-weather vegetables.

Readers, I need your best spring recipes. Mother's Day is around the corner, so send some brunch recipes.

Anyone have a great asparagus recipe? How about a recipe featuring spinach - perhaps a salad or a pesto? What about broccoli?

Send me your favorite recipes.

In other Recipe Box news, I have really enjoyed all the great Spam recipes you've sent. Keep them coming.

This week David Moyer sent in a Spam recipe. "I am a big Spam fan so here is what I do with Spam," Moyer says. "It is very simple."

SPAM DINNER

1 can Spam

Peach or apricot glaze or jelly

Slice Spam about 1/4 inch thick. Place Spam on a baking sheet. Brush on either peach or apricot glaze or jelly. Bake at 325-350 degrees for about 10-15 minutes or until each piece gets a little brown with crispy edges.

Serve with either buttered noodles or a simple rice dish.

Note: Sometimes I will use two cans, depends on if I am making this for myself or company.

- David Moyer

Contact Recipe Box, c/o Ann Lowy, Morning Call, P.O. Box 1260, Allentown 18105, ann.lowy@mcall.com. Include name, address, daytime phone number and the names of cookbooks or magazines you use, plus author's name and publisher.