Seeing Triple on National Sandwich Day at Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shops

Minneapolis, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Erbert & Gerbert’s will be holding a Triple Points offer on Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020 when customers will earn triple points on everything by downloading the Erbert and Gerbert’s app.

Customers simply download the app and order from their rewards account on National Sandwich Day, Nov 3rd, 2020 to automatically earn triple the points. Loyalty customers receive ½ off a sandwich once they join, and earn points every day of the year on their orders. Once customers bank 50 points they get $5 to use toward an order. Loyalty customers also have access to exclusive rewards-only offers.

Erbert & Gerbert’s came to life from a series of adventurous bedtime stories told by a father to his 10 children. With bold flavors like Chipotle Citrus BBQ smothered on the Apollo and that sweet, spicy Peppadew Mustard on the Spartan, everyone has come to know and love all their uniquely craveable hot & cold sandwiches, soups and salads! But the uniqueness doesn’t end there – Erbs & Gerbs fans unite for – The Guts. That soft, doughy, unforgettable inside of the bread that’s removed and placed on top to make room for more bold and flavorful ingredients inside. Now that’s, Bold Between the Breads.

National Sandwich Day is observed annually on November 3 and is believed to be the name sake of John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich, following the claim that he was the inventor of the sandwich. As he was too busy gambling and didn’t want to leave the table, he asked for slices of meat brought to him between two slices of bread, and thus the sandwich was invented!



About Erbert & Gerbert’s

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to nearly 100 locations in 16 states under the leadership of President and CEO Eric Wolfe, who led the group to acquire the Restaurants found in urban areas and on non-traditional sites such as hospitals and college campuses. Further growth is expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota. For franchising, visit www.erbertandgerberts.com

