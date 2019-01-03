The Seed Farm's eighth annual fundraising gala to feature local food, craft beverages

Savor local, farm-fresh foods and help cultivate the next generation of Lehigh Valley farmers at The Seed Farm’s Farm-to-Feast Harvest Dinner and Auction, 4-8 p.m. Jan. 27 at Bell Gate Farm in Lower Milford Township.

At the gala for the The Seed Farm, a farm incubator program in Upper Milford Township, enjoy gourmet, inventive cuisine, featuring the best of local farms, prepared on-site by chef Josh Palmer, owner of Easton’s Sette Luna and Maxim's 22 restaurants.

The eighth annual event also features craft beverage pairings from Emmaus’ Funk Brewing, Allentown’s County Seat Spirits and other local producers; music by fiddle and guitar duo Amy Forsyth and John Samuels; opportunities to meet the makers of everything from flowers and trees to food and drinks; and a live auction.

Tickets are $150. VIP tickets, $200, include a cocktail hour 3-4 p.m., with a cocktail and a cooking demonstration with Palmer. VIP guests also receive a Farm-to-Feast dinner portrait by photographer Kristen Merie Wieder and gifts from local artisans.

Bell Gate Farm is at 7081 Bell Gate Road. Info: theseedfarm.org.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog