See New Restaurant Leads Before They Open, From Flhip.com

Springfield, MO – I Love Tacos

The popular “I Love Tacos Taqueria” food truck is looking to open a brick-and-mortar location at 2724 E. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield next month. Co-owner Yeni Vasquez said she is excited about the new venture after having success with the food truck located just off West Chestnut Expressway.

Milwaukee, WI – Sisu Cafe

The owners of Sabrosa Cafe and Gallery will open a counter-service, breakfast-and-lunch spot at the other end of the Bay View neighborhood, drawn by development near there. Chef Frank Sanchez, who operates Sabrosa with partner Ruben Piirainen, plans to open Sisu Cafe as soon as late May or early June at 2121 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The location most recently was a Taco Stop, and previously a poke restaurant and Subway sandwich shop.

Asheville, NC – Finch

In May, Finch will open at 10 ½ All Souls Crescent, in the carriage house that’s tucked behind Scout.

Nanuet, NY – Sombrero Tacoria

Coming this summer will be Sombrero Tacoria, a Mexican restaurant. Listed as coming soon, with no official opening dates, are Buffalo Wild Wings, where customers can find burgers, wings, and more, as well as financial consulting agency Fidelity Investments.

Wooster, OH – The Curry Pot

Nearly two years later in mid December, a Wooster-area couple signed a lease to jump start their new restaurant — The Curry Pot. For married couple Tania Bayer and Renoy Barua, this is a giving-up-the-job dream come true nearly one decade early, Bayer said.

Chicago, IL – Texan Taco Bar

It’s been a long wait for this Tex-Mex West Loop project, originally announced in 2017. Now, after many delays, the owners of the much-maligned Parlor Pizza Bar plan on debuting Texan Taco Bar later this spring.

