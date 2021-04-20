Sedona Taphouse Opens 15th Store Location in West Chester, PA

Richmond, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The fifteenth Sedona Taphouse opened in West Chester, PA on April 19th, making it the second location in the state for the restaurant concept.

“We are excited to open our second Pennsylvania location in the bustling downtown West Chester area,” said DJB Hospitality LLC/ Sedona Taphouse Restaurants Founder and CEO, Dennis Barbaro. “And we look forward to becoming a local favorite!”

The 5,350 square-foot restaurant is a part of a new mixed-use development and operated by the Phoenixville store location owners, David Trout and Pete Shivery.

All of Sedona Taphouse’s 15 store locations are currently open for business with dine-in and outdoor seating options.

There are now six Sedona Taphouse locations in Virginia, three in the New York tri-state region (Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York), one in Kentucky (with one scheduled to open in 2021), two in Michigan, two in Pennsylvania, and one in Tennessee.

The Sedona Taphouse concept is focused on a craft experience, featuring a scratch menu inspired by Southwest cuisine, hundreds of craft beers, and specialty cocktails. The restaurant is known for its award-winning happy hour and signature ‘Dine Out for Charity’ program, which has contributed nearly $1 million in donations to local non-profit organizations.

The restaurant will also feature a special cocktail, the T2T Lemon Basil Martini in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that honors our nation’s first responders and military heroes. They will donate $1 to the organization for every drink sold in 2021.

“At Sedona Taphouse, we believe it is important to honor the heroes that play a role in our everyday lives,” says Barbaro.

Barbaro founded the company in 2011 and is currently accepting single and area development franchise applications in all states. Interested parties can contact him directly at djb@djbhospitality.com .

Inspired by Southwest cuisine, Sedona Taphouse is a casual dining restaurant. The menu features hundreds of craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and made-from-scratch selections. Sedona Taphouse was ranked as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. on Inc. 5000’s 2019 and 2020 lists. www.sedonataphouse.com .

Contact:

LaTonya Whitaker

Director of Marketing

804-247-3238

l.whitaker@djbhospitality.com

