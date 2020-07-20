Sedona Taphouse to Open 15th Location in Chantilly, VA at Preserve at Westfields





Richmond, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Richmond-based restaurant concept, Sedona Taphouse , announces its 15th location in Chantilly, VA at Preserve at Westfields, the highly anticipated mixed-use development currently under construction. This will be the first Sedona location in Northern Virginia and the Preserve’s first retail tenant, which will occupy 5,300 sq. ft as well as an outdoor patio and bar area.

“I am thrilled to bring the Sedona Taphouse experience of quality and hospitality to Chantilly, VA.,” said DJB Hospitality LLC/ Sedona Taphouse Restaurants Founder and CEO, Dennis Barbaro. “The town is vibrant, and the demographics align perfectly with our core consumer. We look forward to serving and contributing to the community in meaningful ways.”

The Sedona Taphouse concept features hundreds of craft beers, hand-cut steaks, and seafood in a vibrant and sophisticated environment. Known for its ‘Dine Out for Charity’ program and happy hour specials, the restaurant chain is seen as a local favorite in the communities it serves. There are currently five Sedona Taphouse locations in Virginia, three in the New York tri-state region (New Jersey, New York and Connecticut), two in Kentucky (one scheduled to open in early 2020), two in Michigan, one in Pennsylvania, and one in Tennessee.

“We consider ourselves ‘the chain that isn’t,’” says Barbaro.

The restaurant ranked number 36 of top food and beverage companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 list and number 1370 overall.

Barbaro founded the company in 2011 and is currently accepting single and area development franchise applications in all states. Interested parties can contact him directly at djb@djbhospitality.com .

Sedona Taphouse serves fine craft beer and wine lovers alike in a warm, natural and sophisticated environment with Southwest-inspired cuisine.

An Inc. 5000-ranked company, the Sedona Taphouse concept is in eight states, serving guests at 13 store locations. www.sedonataphouse.com .

Contact:

LaTonya Whitaker

Director of Marketing

804-247-3238

l.whitaker@djbhospitality.com