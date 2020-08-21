Sedona Taphouse Named to Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year

Richmond, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sedona Taphouse Restaurants with parent company DJB Hospitality Holding Co. Inc., has been recognized for the second time as one of America’s fastest growing privately held companies.

“We are honored to rank for the second consecutive year on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list,” said Sedona Taphouse Restaurants Founder and CEO, Dennis Barbaro. “It is a testament to our concept and our dedication to hospitality. From our first scrappy little startup nine years ago in Midlothian, Virginia to our current $50 million dollar business, we have never lost sight of our core values of quality, taking care of our people and giving back to the communities that support us.”

Sedona Taphouse features hundreds of craft beers, craft cocktails, hand-cut steaks, and seafood in a vibrant and sophisticated environment. Known for its ‘Dine Out for Charity’ program, which benefits non-profit organizations, the restaurant chain is seen as a local favorite in the communities it serves with its award-winning happy hour and scratch-kitchen menu.

There are currently 13 Sedona Taphouse locations open in eight states including Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

“Despite the tumultuous environment we have experienced over the past several months, we have fared extremely well and are poised for growth,” said Barbaro. “We have two restaurants slated to open this year in Chantilly, VA and West Chester, PA and one in the first quarter of 2021 in Lexington, KY.”

Barbaro is currently accepting single and area development franchise applications in all states. Interested parties can contact him directly at djb@djbhospitality.com .

Inspired by Southwest cuisine, Sedona Taphouse is a casual dining restaurant. The menu features hundreds of craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and made-from-scratch selections. Sedona Taphouse was ranked as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. on Inc. 5000’s 2019 and 2020 lists. www.sedonataphouse.com

Contact:

LaTonya Whitaker

Director of Marketing

804-247-3238

l.whitaker@djbhospitality.com

