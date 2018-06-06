Secretive picnic Le Diner en Blanc returns to Baltimore in August

For the second summer in a row, Baltimoreans can feast on the finer things at Le Diner en Blanc, a secretive picnic that began in Paris nearly 30 years ago that has made its way around the globe.

The event will take place on Aug. 30, according to Le Diner en Blanc’s website. As per tradition, guests will have to wait until that day to find out the location.

Held at the Maryland Zoo in July, last year’s picnic drew more than 1,500 attendees.

The event is not without requirements: participants must dress in all white and bring their own white picnic basket and chairs, as well as a square folding table, the website said. Guests can either bring their own gourmet dinner or buy a catered basket. Music and other entertainment is provided.

Registration will take place in three phases: The first is for previous attendees of the dinner, the second is for their guests and the third is open registration. Participants register in pairs consisting of one man and one woman.

Don’t have a connection but still want a taste of the high life? You can add your name to the Phase 3 waiting list at baltimore.dinerenblanc.com/register.

amuckerman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/annamuckerman