Secretary Rahm Emanuel? Former Chicago mayor floated for Biden Cabinet spot, but his handling of Laquan McDonald case and ‘Mayor 1%’ rep remain a drag with progressives

When former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s name quickly surfaced as a possible transportation secretary in a Joe Biden administration, it came as little surprise to those in the political-media ecosystem. If the longtime Beltway insider didn’t float his own name for a Cabinet spot, he has plenty of friends up to the task. Soon to turn 61 and out of power since abruptly pulling the plug on a bid for a third mayoral term 26 months ago, the TV pundit, investment banker and informal Biden adviser could be looking for a fourth act on the national stage in his third White House. But it was a trial balloon those on the other side of the centrist-leftist Democratic divide quickly sought to pierce.