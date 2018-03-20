For the Second Year in a Row, Miami Grill and Miami Subs Celebrate National Cheesesteak Day with Special Sweepstakes and Offer

On March 24th, the franchise honors a guest favorite.

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Heralded as the best “Philly Cheesesteak outside of Philadelphia”, the Philly Cheesesteak at Miami Grill and Miami Subs restaurants has been a guest favorite for over 25 years. Authentic marinated steak is cooked to perfection with onions and cheese right on the grill. All Philly Cheesesteaks are cooked fresh to order and served on a freshly baked, toasted Italian roll.

In honor of National Cheesesteak Day, March 24, the franchise will celebrate this popular signature item by giving their fans an opportunity to win a year full of Philly Cheesesteak. The sweepstakes is available at mymiamigrill.com and miamisubs.com until March 24th. The grand-prize winner of 52 full size Original Philly Cheesesteaks will be announced the week of March 26th. Those who enter the sweepstakes will receive a special offer for a FREE half size Original Steak or Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with the purchase of any full size Philly Cheesesteak valid only on March 24.

Miami Grill and Miami Sub’s proprietary Philly Cheesesteak recipe uses marinated steak sourced directly from Astra Foods in Philadelphia. Demus Vasiliou, founder and owner of Astra Foods, is very proud of his steak and of this partnership: “We are a family owned business, committed to our Cheesesteak and to working with companies that are as committed to high quality as we are.” Jonathan Vogel, COO for Miami Grill, echoes the sentiment: “We are very proud of the long term partnership with Astra Foods and the quality products they provide in order for us to bring the best Philly Cheesesteak to our guests.”

About Miami Grill

South-Florida based Miami Grill is the hottest fast casual concept to hit the market, developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc., and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez. Miami Grill and its “Everything Goes” concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.miamigrillfranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Jackie Maceda

Marketing Director

954-623-6031

jmaceda@miamigrillcorp.com