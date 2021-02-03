Skip to main content
Menu
Cook
All Recipes
Quick & Easy
Special Occasions
How To
Kitchen & Tools
Chefs & Cookbooks
Breakfast
Desserts
Grilling
Drink
Eat/Dine
Video
Search Term
Search
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
For the second year in a row, COVID cancels St. Patrick’s Day parades in Allentown, Bethlehem
February 3, 2021
From
www.mcall.com
By
Jennifer Sheehan
DOUGLAS KILPATRICK / SPECIAL TO THE MORNING CALL
St. Patrick's Day Parade in Allentown is canceled for the second year in a row.