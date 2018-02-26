Second McAllen Cowboy Chicken Now Open in Palms Crossing Shopping Center

Dallas-Based Fast Casual Chain Continues Expansion with Newest Restaurant Owned by Lifelong McAllen Residents Alvie and Cindy Britton

McAllen, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Cowboy Chicken, the fast casual concept known for its authentic, wood-fired rotisserie chicken and homemade sides, is now open for business in the popular Palms Crossing shopping center at 3400 W Expressway 83. This is the second Cowboy Chicken to open in McAllen, both owned and operated by lifelong McAllen residents Alvie and Cindy Britton.

“I’m very excited to have a second Cowboy Chicken location open right here in McAllen,” says Alvie. “Now we can serve our legendary wood-fired chicken and handmade sides in a convenient location for our friends and neighbors at Palms Crossing and the McAllen Convention Center.”

The 2,800-square-foot Palms Crossing restaurant centers on a large, wood-burning rotisserie where guests can view the chickens roasting from the rustic-meets-modern dining area. The restaurant seats 80 guests and serves lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Baked Mac & Cheese

The Cowboy Chicken menu features all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily.

In addition to dine-in counter service, Cowboy Chicken offers delivery and catering. Guests can eliminate waiting in line with the Cowboy Chicken mobile app and online ordering capabilities. Beyond the ability to order and pay online and on their phone, guests can take advantage of the Campfire Club loyalty program via the mobile app, earning rewards and much more.

A weeklong grand opening celebration with daily discounts and promotions is set for the end of March. More details will be announced soon.

Blackberry Cobbler

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.