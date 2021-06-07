Second Kolache Shoppe Franchise Comes to Kingwood, Texas

The franchise was launched in 2019 and now tallies 2 total franchise units.

Kingwood, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Kolache-focused boutique bakery, Kolache Shoppe , recently signed its second franchisees.

Jordan and Kristi Armendinger purchased the Kingwood and Houston, Texas territory in May of this year. This follows the first Kolache Shoppe franchise that covers Prosper, Frisco, and McKinney – also in Texas – from October. The company has a total of four locations in the Lone Star state.

“The Armendinger team is a strong asset to our brand,” stated Randy Hines, Founder and Owner of The Kolache Shoppe. “We are thrilled to add this newest location. It really solidifies our presence even more.”

Momentum is picking up for the team as they have several more candidates being vetted according to Hines. “Our concept is unique and has completely bent with the unprecedented times that we found ourselves in last year,” asserted Hines. “Those seeking to own a business will find tons of support here plus a concept that has been proven since the 70s.”

Hines and his wife bought the Kolache Shoppe from the former owner who originally launched the concept 50 years ago. The duo asserts that the recipes that they gained have set them apart and given them a standout reputation within their local community.

The team hopes to continue to make their mark throughout Texas and the surrounding states. Each franchise comes with a full ongoing support package throughout the life of the agreement. Training and marketing guidance are also included. Interested individuals wanting to learn more about the Kolache Shoppe opportunity can learn more at www.kolacheshoppefranchise.com .

About Kolache Shoppe

Kolache Shoppe is a high-end bakery specializing in soft, pillowy dough and serves both sweet and savory kolaches. The company also serves locally roasted coffee. For more information on The Kolache Shoppe visit www.kolacheshoppe.com . Franchising information can be found at www.kolacheshoppefranchise.com .

