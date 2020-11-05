Second Donatos Pizza Location Opens in Sarasota

Second of three locations scheduled for 2020 opens on Clark Road

Sarasota, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Donatos Pizza is pleased to announce the opening of Donatos Pizza Clark Road on Thursday, November 5. Legazza, LLC, led by Tyler Williams and Joe Maxstead, is eager to bring Donatos premium pizza, salads, subs and wings to more of the Sarasota community with what is the second of three locations they are scheduled to open in the area in 2020.

“We are excited about the opportunity to serve more people in the Sarasota community with the addition of this second location,” said Williams. “We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received at our first restaurant, and we now have the opportunity to introduce even more people to the delicious food that Donatos has to offer.”

The new location will offer online ordering at donatos.com for order-ahead pick up and delivery options. iPhone and Android users will also find the Donatos app extremely easy to order their favorite menu item. Donatos Pizza Clark Road will feature seating for 28 people in its 2,095- square-foot store located at 2881 Clark Road. The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. until midnight. on Friday and Saturday.

“We are proud of the efforts of Tyler, Joe and the rest of their team,” said Donatos CEO Tom Krouse. “They’ve already made their mark in Sarasota in the first 10 weeks since opening their first location, and we can’t wait to see their continued growth with this second restaurant.”

The menu features Donatos’ famous Edge to Edge® pizza, with toppings loaded from one edge to the other, all atop a layer of aged smoked provolone cheese. Each large thin crust pepperoni pizza boasts 100 pieces of pepperoni, and customers can mix and match from a variety of 25 toppings including fresh vegetables that are hand-cut daily. Donatos Pizza Clark Road will also serve fresh salads, oven-baked subs and boneless or traditional baked chicken wings that are available naked, sauced or dry-rubbed.

Donatos Pizza Clark Road is owned and operated by franchise partner Legazza, LLC. Donatos features the Edge-to-Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos Pizza in 1963. Donatos and its franchise partners operate 166 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos’ products are also proudly served in 93 non-traditional locations (79 locations with Red Robin and 14 sports and entertainment venues). For more information about Donatos Pizza, visit donatos.com , Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram .

