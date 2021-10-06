Second Chino Farmer Boys Location Now Open

Opening Marks The 24th San Bernardino County Location For The Award-Winning Fast Casual Concept

Chino, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has officially opened doors to its second location in the city of Chino at 7031 Kimball Avenue as of October 5th. The restaurant will serve all day breakfast, award-winning burgers and more via dine-in, drive-thru, and take-out service.

“We are extremely fortunate for the opportunity to deliver high quality and best-in-class food to new friends while expanding career and fundraising opportunities in the community,” said John Lucas, vice president of brand consistency. “We will announce the local high school benefitting from our grand opening fundraiser in the coming weeks.”

The Chino location – at the intersection of Kimball and Euclid – is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, early alerts about new menu launches, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

About Farmer Boys®

Celebrating 40 years of farm fresh, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and colossal onion rings

. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

