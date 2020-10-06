Staff photo by Jen Rynda
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Second Chance Saloon in Columbia to close its doors Saturday after 12 years

October 6, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Jacob Calvin Meyer
Staff photo by Jen Rynda

Second Chance Saloon in Columbia is closing down amid the coronavirus pandemic.