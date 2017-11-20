Second annual Downtown Allentown Jingle Bell Trail to feature 20 cocktail samples, eight restaurant pairings

Savor cocktails, mocktails and other goodies during the second annual Downtown Allentown Jingle Bell Cocktail Trail, 1-5 p.m. Saturday at downtown Allentown retailers.

Presented by the Hamilton District Main Street Program, the 21-and-over event will feature 20 cocktail samples and eight restaurant pairings at 20 stops — from RE:find, The Archive and Gallery 724 to Blondies, Michael Jewelers and The Perfect Fit for Working Women.

Some of the cocktails will include a Ruby Spritzer at Ruby’s Floral Factory and Royal Cranberry Passion at the newly-opened Royal Lioness.

Some of the food pairings will include a seasonal deviled egg tray by The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar at the Blowdry Bar by ReVive!, a charcuterie board by Centro at assembly88 and a yet-to-be determined dessert by Bell Hall at Meraki Beauty LLC.

Guests also will enjoy dishes by 99 Bottles at The Phan Shop, The Dime at Sorrelli, Fegley’s Allentown Brew Works at Your Neighborhood Dry Cleaner, Grain at Cork and Cage and Queen City BBQ at Roey’s Paintbox.

Your $25 ticket gets you admission to the trail, a commemorative tasting glass and Small Business Saturday tote bag filled with coupons for downtown Allentown retailers and restaurants. Tickets: downtownallentown.com.

