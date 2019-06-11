A second Angler, Guisados in Beverly Hills and more L.A. restaurant news

Casting call

Angler will open later this month in Beverly Grove. This is the second location of the newly Michelin-starred seafood restaurant from lauded San Francisco chef Joshua Skenes. Expect a menu of meat and seafood cooked over a wood-fired hearth.

8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 332-4082, anglerrestaurants.com/los-angeles

Guisados arrives in Beverly Hills

Guisados is now open in Beverly Hills. This is the seventh location of the taqueria, which specializes in tacos filled with braised meats.

120 S. Linden Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 271-8114, guisados.co

Imported omakase in Beverly Hills

Yasu — a celebrated omakase-only sushi-ya from Toronto — will open its second location June 20 in Beverly Hills. Chef Yasuhisa Ouchi, an Osaka native, will oversee a daily-changing menu that will include around 20 courses at $130 per person.

265 S. Robertson Blvd., Suite 10, Beverly Hills, yasu-sushibar.com

Holiday in Boyle Heights

David Kiralla, whose family has owned nearby Holiday Auto Center for over 70 years and East L.A. liquor store Ozzie’s for more than 50, recently opened Holiday Bar in Boyle Heights. The bar features Dodgers and Lakers games on TV, a patio, nine draft beers, Dole Whip cocktails and DJs playing funk, hip-hop and oldies. Sounds like the sports bar we’ve been waiting for.

2471 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 685-5577, instagram.com/holidaybarla

Rio grande

Café Rio Mexican Grill opened a location in Fontana last weekend. This is the 11th outpost of the chain, which has restaurants from Santa Clarita to Tustin. It serves a menu of enchiladas, burritos, tostadas and tacos with flour and corn tortillas.

16938 S. Highland Ave., Fontana, (909) 587-6010, caferio.com

Got the Munchies?

South Los Munchies will open on June 14 in the South L.A. neighborhood of Manchester Square. The restaurant started in chef Daniel Jones’ home, where he would offer 30 dishes daily in exchange for a donation.

7523 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, (310) 667-1889, facebook.com/southlosmunchies

405-adjacent Spanish octopus

Sirocco will open June 17 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Brentwood. Its Mediterranean menu includes shellfish bouillabaisse, herb-roasted rack of lamb and grilled Spanish octopus.

11461 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 691-7584, luxehotels.com/hotels/sunset/sunset-boulevard-restaurants

Coco is it

26 Coco Queen is now open in West Hollywood for French-style rotisserie chicken, available in half and whole orders. If you’ve been looking for a menu item that will make you want to storm the Bastille and arm yourself for revolution, there are gold-dusted chicken nuggets to eat below a mural of beret-wearing roosters.

8700 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 729-2644, 26cocoqueen.com

A sandwich stronghold

Breadlam is open in the downtown Arts District. The ever-morphing sandwich menu at this small shop currently includes the Glendale with Genoa salami, manchego cheese and cornichon mayo, and the Geary with truffle mousse paté and prosciutto.

826 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (213) 369-0237, breadlam.com

Walk of flame

Flamin Kabob sets up Wednesday through Sunday nights at Plaza Car Wash in North Hollywood. The stand prepares lavash wraps with made-to-order beef and chicken kebabs, and wings. Orders can be placed in advance via text.

6462 Laurel Canyon Blvd., North Hollywood, (818) 699-7153, instagram.com/flaminkabob

That oven feeling

Penny Oven is now open in Eagle Rock from the owners of Piencone Pizzeria and Four Cafe. The neighborhood restaurant serves steak benedict, croissant sandwiches and shakshuka for breakfast, with lunch due in about a month and evenings reserved for classes.

2131 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 739-0091, pennyoven.com

AYCE Shabu-shabu

Pan Korean BBQ and Shabu-Shabu is now open in Garden Grove for all-you-can-eat grilled meats, hot pots and banchan from a vast buffet.

8851 Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, (714) 638-5959, instagram.com/pankoreanbbq

Family ties

Brothers Cousins Tacos is open Tuesday through Sunday nights in the Sawtelle neighborhood. The taco stand serves a large selection of meats — including suadero, cabeza, lengua and spit-roasted pastor — in tacos, mulitas, quesadillas and burritos.

2914 Sawtelle Blvd., Los Angeles, instagram.com/brotherscousinstacos

A new spot for shaking beef

Quán Ngon is now open in Garden Grove. The menu includes shaking beef, duck-and-bean curd hot pot and udon soup with king crab.

8851 Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, (714) 591-5675, facebook.com/Quán-Ngon-1288307944665753

2x the vegan soft serve

Yoga-urt opened its second location this past weekend in Echo Park. The vegan soft-serve ice cream parlor offers six of 25 rotating flavors at a time, as well as Groundwork coffee and on-tap kombucha. Neither yoga nor yurts are to be found.

2211 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 318-5500, yoga-urt.com

Here comes the Rooster

The Rooster Truck plans to open its first restaurant in Pico-Robertson this month. Chef and owner Rouha Sadighi’s menu includes the Andy Garcia Cuban sandwich, Kevin Bacon BLT and a breakfast burrito known as Rico Suave.

8809 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 732-9655, theroosterla.com

KazuNori rolls toward LACMA

KazuNori will open a new location this month on the ground floor of the Vision on Wilshire Apartments in Beverly Grove, near LACMA. A new location of fast-pasta spot Uovo also will open in June, and HiHo Cheeseburger will follow in August.

6245 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, handrollbar.com

Guerrilla Tacos, now with steak & eggs

Guerrilla Tacos launched an all-day Sunday brunch last weekend. The menu includes waffles with bananas Foster, huevos ahogados with a puffy tortilla, and chorizo-and-potato breakfast tacos.

2000 E. 7th St., Los Angeles, (213) 375-3300, guerrillatacos.com

Hot chicken for a good cause

Howlin Ray’s will be joined by City House from Nashville and Hog & Hominy from Memphis on June 29 for a lunchtime fundraiser at Los Angeles Regional Foodbank. Chef Nyesha Arrington, Trudy’s Underground BBQ, Valerie Confections and Milk Bar also will be at this self-described “modern take on the Southern Feast.”

HowlinwithHarris.eventbrite.com

