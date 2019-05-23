Seasoned Del Taco Franchisee Opens Milestone 50th Location

Multi-Unit Operator Brent Veach Opens Queen Creek Location to Grow Brand’s Presence in Arizona

Queen Creek, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco, the value-oriented QSR-plus concept beloved for its fresh ingredients, hand grilled, chopped, sliced and grated in restaurant everyday, today announced the opening of its 39th Arizona restaurant with longtime franchisee and multi-unit owner Brent Veach.

Located in Queen Creek at 20485 East Rittenhouse Rd., the newest restaurant marks Veach’s 29th store in Arizona and his organization’s 50th overall Del Taco location, a milestone event for Del Taco’s largest franchisee.

With more than 580 locations across 14 states, Del Taco offers its guests a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as tacos, burritos, burgers and fries, prepared fresh daily in the restaurant. Each meal is prepared to order with quality ingredients made in the restaurant like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans and a fan favorite – creamy Queso Blanco. Most recently, the brand introduced Beyond Tacos, a 100% plant-based protein in Del Taco’s signature seasoning blend, appealing to consumers looking for delicious alternative protein sources.

“The feeling I and the team get when opening a new Del Taco location never gets old,” said Veach, who joined the franchise system in 1999. “It’s energizing to spend time perfecting and building a great restaurant, training and developing a strong team and then getting to open our doors and share it with the community. Whether it was opening store five or today opening store 50, I’m honored every single day to be a part of Del Taco and excited to share this experience with the Queen Creek community.”

Prior to Del Taco, Veach worked as a CPA for various high profile companies. Now, along with having 50 Del Taco restaurants across Arizona and Colorado, Veach also serves as president of Del Taco’s Franchise Marketing Advisory Team, which works with brand leadership to achieve transparent franchisee and franchisor relations and elevate Del Taco’s “one team” approach.

Del Taco’s franchising business model, made up of strong operations consulting, management training programs and marketing support is based on mutual partnership and is designed to attract individuals or groups with a strong business acumen, experience in the restaurant industry and an interest in multi-unit franchising. The brand’s unique QSR+ positioning within the rapidly growing Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios with a brand consistently on the forefront of delivering industry leading results.

To learn more about Del Taco’s franchise opportunity, visit www.deltacofranchise.com.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com

