Seasonal ‘Slaterized’ Creations Hit the Menu at Select Slater’s 50/50 Locations for a Limited Time

Epic Catch Fish & Chips Burger and Trio of Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Desserts Debut This Week

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slater’s 50/50 , the full-service restaurant concept known for its over-the-top, unconventional mashups and mastery of all things burgers, bacon, and beer, is introducing two

limited-time ‘slaterized’ menu offerings. A trio of slaterized Girl Scout Cookie Desserts will be available through March 7th, and the new Fish and Chips Burger will be available through Sunday, April 4th. Both will be offered at select locations only.

In celebration of Girl Scout Cookie season, Slater’s 50/50 has launched the new Girl Scout Cookies Dessert trio for two weeks only at the Fresno and San Diego locations. Each dessert is created with locally bought Girl Scout Cookies and a portion of the proceeds from sales of the trio dessert will be donated back to the Girl Scouts of the USA Organization. The trio desserts include:

Smore’s is made with a chocolate mousse base and it’s topped with crumbled Smores cookie, toasted marshmallow soft serve, a roasted marshmallow and a whole

is made with a chocolate mousse base and it’s topped with crumbled Smores cookie, toasted marshmallow soft serve, a roasted marshmallow and a whole Frosted Lemonade is made with a lemon pie filling, crumbled Lemonade cookies, frosted lemonade soft serve and topped with a whole cookie.

is made with a lemon pie filling, crumbled Lemonade cookies, frosted lemonade soft serve and topped with a whole cookie. Thin Mint starts with a chocolate mousse base, crumbled thin mints, mint chocolate chip ice cream and is topped with andes mints and a whole

Slater’s 50/50 has also introduced the new Fish and Chips Burger in time for Lent that will be available through April 4th at the San Diego, Pasadena and Valencia locations. The Fish and Chips Burger is made with a half pound of IPA beer battered Atlantic cod on top of a pile of house made waffle chips, pickles, malt vinegar slaw and scratch made tartar sauce.

“At Slater’s 50/50, we’re always looking to seasonal inspiration to help us create the most innovative and memorable menu offerings, and that includes selections that are ‘more than just burgers’,” said Ernie Romo, Chief Operating Officer at Slater’s 50/50. “We’re especially excited about our Girl Scout Cookie Desserts because it has given us the opportunity to both support local Girl Scout troops by purchasing cookies directly from them, plus, we’re able to give back to the organization and support all the good it does for the community by donating proceeds from the dessert’s sales. It’s a win-win!”

The Girl Scout Cookies Dessert Trio are available now-March 7 at participating locations in San Diego and Fresno. The Fish and Chips Burger are available now-April 4 at participating locations in San Diego, Pasadena and Valencia. For more information on Slater’s 50/50 or to view their full menu and list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com and follow @Slaters5050 on social media.

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates restaurants in California, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, and Hawaii, and has additional restaurants planned for Southern California in Riverside and Covina, and one in New Jersey. For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

Media Contact:

Hannah Koury

Ajenda Public Relations

slaters5050@ajendapr.com

650-922-4936

The post Seasonal ‘Slaterized’ Creations Hit the Menu at Select Slater’s 50/50 Locations for a Limited Time first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.