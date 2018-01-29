Seasonal Seafood Menu Returns to Church’s Chicken with More Choices Than Ever Before

Brand Introduces Three New $5 Seafood Platters That Are Off the Hook!

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) The number of delicious ways to enjoy satisfying, quality meals at Church’s Chicken® just keeps growing. Beginning January 29th, four new seafood menu options will join the brand’s legendary hand-battered, double-breaded fried chicken for a limited time. Guests are invited to ‘Pick Your Platter,’ featuring three new Seafood Platter options: Shrimp ‘n’ Tenders, Butterfly Shrimp or Crispy Fish.

Each Seafood Platter includes any two home-style Classic Sides, such as Fried Okra, Jalapeno Cheese Bombers®, Baked Macaroni and Cheese, or Corn on the Cob, plus a scratch-made Honey-Butter Biscuit, all for just $5. In addition, a larger Family Fish Fry is available, providing a complete seafood meal for a family of four, including the tea, for only $20.

“Whether people are looking to seafood for a change of pace or as part of the Lenten season, we’re committed to offering them abundant meals at a fair price, with the same attention to taste and choice they’ve come to expect from Church’s,” said Jennifer Chasteen, Vice President of Brand Strategy and Activation for the brand. “Our new $5 seafood platters give guests more food variety and flavor on their terms, not to mention a chance to enjoy a real meal moment, for themselves or with their families.”

Church’s® seasonal seafood menu options include:

Shrimp ‘n’ Tenders Platter – $5 4 Butterfly Shrimp, 2 Tender Strips®, Any 2 Regular Sides & Honey-Butter Biscuit – Served with new Creamy Lemon Herb sauce for dipping

Butterfly Shrimp Platter – $5 8 Butterfly Shrimp, Any 2 Regular Sides & Honey-Butter Biscuit

Crispy Fish Platter – $5 2 Piece Crispy Fish, Any 2 Regular Sides & Honey-Butter Biscuit

Family Fish Fry – $20 8 Piece Crispy Fish, 2 Large Sides, 4 Honey-Butter Biscuits, plus a Half-Gallon of Church’s Southern Sweet Tea®



“We’ve always believed that more choice and more value can happily exist side by side,” added Chasteen. “Our new $5 seafood platters are our way of empowering guests to choose more of the delicious Church’s meals they love this season.”

