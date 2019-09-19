Seasonal Favorites Return to TooJay’s Deli for the Fall Season

Delicious Rewards Members enjoy half off pumpkin desserts from September 23-27

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) As we bid goodbye to summer and welcome the signs of fall, TooJay’s Deli is kicking off the season with new and returning festive dishes and desserts.

Among the selection of TooJay’s homemade and fall-favorite dishes available now through Sunday, December 29 are the following:

Turkey Pastrami Reuben

New on the menu is TooJay’s Turkey Pastrami Reuben, made with pastrami-seasoned turkey breast, sauerkraut topped with Swiss cheese and home-style Russian dressing, served on fresh rye bread and grilled to perfection. Served with French fries, cole slaw and a dill pickle.

Turkey Cranberry Griller

Back by popular demand, the Turkey Cranberry Griller features grilled whole wheat bread topped with Swiss cheese, sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, fresh herbs, arugula, savory cornbread stuffing and a touch of turkey gravy. It’s like Thanksgiving on a sandwich!

Traditional Turkey Dinner

The Thanksgiving classic, Traditional Turkey Dinner, features tender, oven-roasted turkey served with mashed potatoes and cornbread stuffing, topped with turkey gravy and served with a fresh vegetable and cranberry sauce. Served with a fresh vegetable and cranberry sauce as well as soup or salad.

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup is the warm and luscious way start to any meal. Guests who look forward to enjoying Butternut Squash Soup are encouraged to call their local TooJay’s and check available days.

Irresistible, made-from-scratch pumpkin desserts available now through Sunday, December 1 in TooJay’s bakery include:

Pumpkin Spice Cake

A seasonal favorite, TooJay’s Pumpkin Spice Cake is a delicious layer cake topped with maple vanilla bean butter cream and garnished with Heath Bar toffee bits. Available by the slice or as a whole cake.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

This delicious variation of TooJay’s rich and creamy cheesecake features a fresh pumpkin flavor with a hint of fall spices and a graham cracker crust. Available by the slice or as a whole cake.

Pumpkin Rugalach

Pumpkin Rugalach are heavenly bites of buttery dough with pumpkin filling, walnuts and spices. Available by the pound or by the piece.

Starting on the first day of fall, September 23 and continuing through September 27, TooJay’s Delicious Rewards Members and those who join the loyalty program are in store for a sweet deal with half off a single slice of the pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin spice cake and order of three pumpkin rugalach. Members will receive the offer loaded into their account on September 23 and the offer must be used by September 27.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests at 30 restaurants in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Collier County, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received the 2019 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich Shop and Best Dessert from The Palm Beach Post, the 2018 Best of the Menu Tracker for its Nova Latkes from Nation’s Restaurant News, the 2019 and 2018 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida, the 2019 and 2018 Dining Award for Best Deli from Orlando Magazine.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com. Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli.

