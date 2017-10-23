Search for Chicago's best cacio e pepe leads down untraditional paths

My favorite Italian pastas depend not on dozens of ingredients and laborious techniques, but on sourcing a few quality ingredients that, when combined in exacting ways, transform into something greater than their parts. Pasta carbonara, amatriciana, aglio e olio - these are recipes so basic, stripping them down any further would leave almost nothing behind, yet each tastes as comforting as dishes that take hours to finish.

At the pinnacle of these astonishing noodle transformations might be cacio e pepe, a dish with most of the ingredients right there in the name. Pecorino cheese and black pepper join with pasta, pasta water and maybe some olive oil (though not always) to make one wildly creamy bowl of noodles, even though no cream or butter comes anywhere near the traditional recipe. In many ways, it tastes like a grown-up version of macaroni and cheese, albeit with a healthy showering of black pepper - enough to add a sharp, enthusiastic kick to each bite.

A few places in town adhere strictly to this recipe, including Davanti Enoteca in Little Italy, which serves a deeply satisfying version. But more often than not, the versions I tried around town tasted mostly of butter.

Confused, I called up Sarah Grueneberg, the chef at the pasta-centric restaurant Monteverde in the West Loop. "It's a hard pasta to make," admits Grueneberg. "The sauce needs to emulsify, and you can't have too much water, or it won't hold together. If the water is too hot, the cheese will clump together and become almost like mozzarella. There's a lot of science behind it."

That's exactly what happened when I tried to make cacio e pepe for the first time at home. Following a purported "authentic Roman recipe" that called for the hot pasta to be tossed in a bowl of cheese and pepper along with a generous pour of the pasta water and then stirred like mad with a fork, I was left with lumpy balls of stringy cheese and gray, watery slosh for a sauce.

Because the dish can be tricky to nail, Grueneberg thinks some chefs take one particular shortcut. "A lot of times, chefs use butter, but in Rome there is never butter. It's not bad with butter, but it's just not cacio e pepe."

That neatly explains why a lot of restaurants in Chicago serve versions of cacio e pepe bathed in butter, which made hunting for my favorite versions around town a bit of a slog. The ones that did stick out, however, had one thing in common: Instead of hewing strictly to authenticity, they took the original as a launching pad for unusual, distinctive additions.

Monteverde

At Monteverde, Grueneberg serves cacio whey pepe ($14), which swaps whey for the pasta water. (Plus, it sounds similar since the "e" in cacio e pepe sounds like the vowel of whey.)

"I was making ricotta at home," says Grueneberg. "Jamie, my fiance, said, 'I'd really like cacio e pepe for lunch.' I had the idea to use the whey (leftover from making the ricotta) instead of the pasta water."

Even though the whey is considered a byproduct of making ricotta, it's laced with milk fat and proteins, and when reduced with the cooked pasta, it gives each bite a turbo-charged creaminess that is utterly surprising. While untraditional to say the least, Grueneberg's version does keep the dish relatively simple, with just bucatini pasta, pecorino Romano cheese, peppercorns, whey and a little olive oil.

Acanto

Sometimes just giving into the butter works. The cacio e pepe ($19) at Acanto in the Loop swaps the dried pasta for cappelletti, a filled fresh pasta. The absurdly tender pockets are stuffed with robiola, a soft Italian cheese, and then tossed with a sauce with a hint of lemon and a whole lot of butter. ("It's basically the main ingredient," I was assured.) One could make the case that this recipe hews too far from tradition, but it's hard to deny how great it tastes.

Portsmith

And then there is the version served by Nate Henssler at Portsmith, which forgoes cheese altogether for uni, the roe of sea urchin. "Before the restaurant was even called Portsmith, I did a wine dinner where I was mixing uni butter with different fillings," says Henssler. (Uni butter is creating by mixing uni with softened butter.) "That's when I noticed that it had an almost cheesy flavor to it."

Interestingly, it was Grueneberg's version of cacio e pepe that first inspired him to tackle the classic Italian pasta dish. He eventually took so many liberties, he felt he needed to add quotation marks around the name of the dish on the menu. Along with dispensing with the cheese, his version contains cream, lemon juice and a dollop of caviar on top. "It's definitely not cacio e pepe," says Henssler. "We are playing fast and loose with the dish. But it tastes like it has cheese with it, which is why it has quotation marks on the menu."

Portsmith's "cacio e pepe" ($16) does taste as if it has cheese in it. Thanks to the caviar, the lusciously creamy sauce also has pops of briny saltiness, which, while completely at odds with traditional cacio e pepe, is utterly captivating in its own way. I wouldn't tell your Roman acquaintance about it, but everyone else should give it a try.

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @nickdk

Craving: Italian -- A monthlong look at pasta, pizza, antipasti and more »

Guide to Chicago's Northwest Side Italian food »

What's the Story: We answer your burning questions about Chicago dining »