Seafood Season Is Back at Del Taco, and Fans Are Hooked

Break the routine of boring fish sandwiches with Del Taco’s limited time seafood offerings

Lake Forest, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* is celebrating seafood season by offering guests a variety of craveable menu items that are sure to have seafood fans hooked! Guests can choose between Del Taco’s year-round favorite, Beer Battered Fish Tacos, made with hand-cut, sustainable, wild-caught Alaska Pollock in a crispy beer batter, or Del Taco’s popular Jumbo Shrimp Tacos, back for a limited time. Available at Del Taco restaurants nationwide starting today, seafood lovers can enjoy two Beer Battered Fish Tacos for just $4, and two Jumbo Shrimp Tacos for just $5.**

“Our guests already love Del Taco’s Beer Battered Fish Tacos, and each year, look forward to the return of our popular crispy jumbo shrimp because they taste better than other fast food seafood options, like the ordinary fish sandwich,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Not only are we offering a variety of premium and delicious seafood items at an unbeatable value, but we are using fresh, higher-quality ingredients than what’s typically served at a drive-thru.”

Guests can also receive a coupon for a FREE Jumbo Shrimp Taco when they purchase a Jumbo Shrimp Taco, by signing up for Del Taco’s Raving Fan eClub at www.deltaco.com/jumboshrimp.**

The returning crispy Jumbo Shrimp will be offered in the following products:

Jumbo Shrimp Taco (2 for $5): Crispy Jumbo Shrimp topped with Del Taco’s secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage and handmade pico de gallo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp topped with Del Taco’s secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage and handmade pico de gallo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge Jumbo Shrimp Taco Plato: Two Jumbo Shrimp Tacos, served with fresca lime rice, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, chips and salsa

Two Jumbo Shrimp Tacos, served with fresca lime rice, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, chips and salsa Jumbo Shrimp Burrito: Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, fresca lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, Del Taco’s secret sauce and handmade pico de gallo, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, fresca lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, Del Taco’s secret sauce and handmade pico de gallo, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla Epic Surf & Turf Burrito: Crispy Jumbo Shrimp, freshly-grilled Carne Asada, fresca lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, handmade pico de gallo and creamy ranch sauce, all wrapped in an oversized warm flour tortilla

Del Taco’s Beer Battered Fish Tacos are topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, Del Taco’s secret sauce and handmade pico de gallo, all wrapped in two warm corn tortillas and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge.

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. The brand’s UnFreshing Believable® campaign further communicates Del Taco’s commitment to provide guests with the best quality and value for their money. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 550 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.