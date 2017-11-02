Seafood fests coming to Beck's in Bushkill Township, Kingfish in Bethlehem Township

Seafood lovers, catch fresh dining deals at Beck’s Land & Sea House’s Lobsterfest and Kingfish’s Crab & Shrimp Fest, both happening Friday through Nov. 18.

Beck’s, at 997 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township, will offer dishes made with South African cold water lobster tails, including appetizers such as lobster bisque, creamy lobster fondue and lobster eggrolls.

Entree highlights include lobster Francaise, lobster mac and cheese and deluxe surf and turf (7-ounce filet mignon, 8-ounce lobster tail, two sides and brown butter).

Kingfish, at 3833 Freemansburg Ave. in Bethlehem Township, is offering crab and shrimp selections such as crab bisque, shrimp gumbo, crab and artichoke dip and shrimp arancini.

Entrees range from crab au gratin and twin crab cakes to Alaskan king crab legs and Cavatelli Salsiccia Y Gamberetto (house-made sweet fennel sausage, pan-roasted shrimp, capers, golden raisins, roasted red pepper sauce, ricotta cavatelli and Pecorino Romano).

Both restaurants are owned by the Beck family. Info: 610-746-7400 (Beck’s); 610-691-1115 (Kingfish).

