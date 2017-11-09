Scrapple: Yuck or yum?

The name comes from the Pennsylvania Dutch phrase "pon haus" or "pan rabbit."

I'm talking about scrapple, that Dutch pork dish often paired with a fried egg and buttered toast.

It's #nationalscrappleday so here are three facts about the polarizing pork product:

1) What's in it? Usually it's made of pork stock, pork, pork skins, cornmeal, wheat flour, hearts, livers, tongues, salt, and spices such as garlic, salt and pepper (Eater.com)

2) Why does it exist? Like many other Pennsylvania Dutch dishes, scrapple was a way to make sure that every edible part of the pig was used, much like sausage. http://bit.ly/2ymz5og

3) How do you serve it? Usually you slice it (it's typically in a square loaf shape much like meatloaf) and you fry it in a pan. Most folks eat it with eggs as a breakfast side.

