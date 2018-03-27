Scrapple: How do you like it?

How do you like your scrapple?

We all have our views on the quintessentially Dutch dish. Last week we convened a taste test, the first annual Scrapple Summit at the Trivet in South Whitehall Twp., where two reporters who had never had scrapple gave it a try for the first time.

We had a lot of good reactions to our story, both from die-hard fans of the porky breakfast side dish and from those who avoid it like the plague.

Let us know what you think and if you love it, how do you make it? Thinly sliced aka "Philly style" and fried up extra crispy? Chopped and added to an omelette? Or do you prefer a thick plank of scrapple to anchor an ample breakfast platter?

Or maybe you add it as a layer inside a grilled cheese? (I heard that suggestion.)

Let us know how you make your scrapple and send me those ideas: email: jsheehan@mcall.com.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628