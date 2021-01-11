Scott takes over GOP Senate fundraising as corporations pull plug on contributions

Corporations ranging from Marriott to Dow Chemicals to Airbnb said they will halt all contributions to the Republicans who voted to object to Joe Biden’s Electoral College win in the wake of Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol building by a pro-Trump mob. But one of those Republicans was U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. And in what could be unfortunate timing for himself and the GOP, the Florida Senator took over the Republicans’ Senate campaign fundraising arm on Monday.