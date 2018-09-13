Score a Trip to Any Football Game in the World with Cheeburger Cheeburger and Dr Pepper

Enter-to-win at participating Cheeburger Cheeburger locations

Palm City, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Cheeburger Cheeburger and Dr Pepper are calling all football fans to score tickets to their dream game, including the big game. Yes, you know the game! The Cheeburger Cheeburger and Dr Pepper Dream Football Game enter-to-win contest kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at participating restaurants. Multiple entries will be accepted, so start playing soon to increase your chances. Restrictions apply.

“At Cheeburger, we’re all about being big and that includes our contests. This partnership with Dr Pepper is allowing our fans to go as big as they want by attending any football game that they want, even if it’s the ultimate game in the sport,” said Bruce Colvin, Vice President for Cheeburger Cheeburger. “Football fans are some of the most enthusiastic and loyal, just like our fans at Cheeburger. We’re certain that this promotion will get our fans very excited at the prospect of winning.”

The Cheeburger Cheeburger and Dr Pepper Dream Football Game contest will award one lucky winner, and up to three friends, an all-expense paid trip to any football game in the world. The grand prize winner may choose to attend a professional, college, high school, or even little league game. The grand prize includes travel accommodations and game tickets for up to four people.

How To Play To Win

Before you can win tickets to your dream football game, you have to play by the rules. Go to any participating Cheeburger Cheeburger between now-December 31, 2018 and purchase a Dr Pepper fountain drink as part of your visit*. Then, text “DRPEPPER” to 35350 to receive a bounce back text with a website link to register and upload a photo of your receipt.

As a special bonus, participants may also use their Fanatics discount code to receive 30% off from Fanatics.com. Fans may cheer on their favorite teams this upcoming season with the perfect gear from the world’s largest provider of sports products.

The Cheeburger Cheeburger and Dr Pepper Dream Football Game contest is open to U.S. residents, who are 18 years and older. Entries must be received on or before December 31, 2018. For a full list of rules, visit store for details. The estimated value of the grand prize package will vary depending on the final award, as decided by the winner.

*To enter without making a purchase or sending a text message, see Official Rules.

For more information about Cheeburger Cheeburger, including locations, visit online at www.cheeburger.com.

About Cheeburger Cheeburger

Cheeburger Cheeburger is a diner-style burger restaurant chain that started on Sanibel Island, FL in 1986. The restaurant chain specializes in big, juicy cheeseburgers, French fries, onion rings, and handmade milkshakes. There are more currently 25 locations in the United States. In 2017, Cheeburger Cheeburger was acquired by Premier Restaurant Group.

About Premier Restaurant Group

Premier Restaurant Group (PRG) is an expert turnaround organization currently in the frozen treats and better burger segments of the restaurant industry. Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, and founded in 2016, PRG has acquired 2 brands in the last 15 months and is aggressively expanding its current brands and is actively exploring additional brand acquisitions.

Contact:

Jessica Chacoff

305-631-2283

Jessica@inklinkmarketing.com