Score a free Doritos Locos Taco today

Thanks to Cameron Maybin’s stolen base in game 2 of the Astros-Dodgers World Series, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Visit any participating Taco Bell location to score your free Doritos Locos Taco. Limit one per person.

