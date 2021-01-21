Score Big and Pre-Order with Hooters Ahead of Game Day

Get $10 off Any $60+ Order and the MVP Bundle in Days Leading up to the Big Game

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Watching your football team make their way through the season can be stressful, so don’t add ‘hangry’ to the list of emotions you feel on game day! Hooters , the original American wing joint, has new mouthwatering meals available for a limited time only and are guaranteed MVP picks this season.

For fans looking to enjoy game day from the comforts of their couch or inside the restaurant, Hooters has two deals running just in time to score your own touchdown:

$10 Off: Available for a limited time for pre-orders placed now through February 6, place any order of $60 (or more) on HootersOnTheFly.com or in the Hooters app and get $10 off with promo code BIGGAME at checkout. Don’t wait until Game Day, because this deal will be gone. Cannot be combined with other offers and available at participating locations only .

Available for a limited time for pre-orders placed now through February 6, place any order of $60 (or more) on or in the Hooters app and get $10 off with promo code at checkout. Don’t wait until Game Day, because this deal will be gone. Cannot be combined with other offers and available at . MVP Bundle: Score for the whole family with Hooters MVP Bundle featuring 42 wings and your choice of two sides – curly fries, Fried Pickles or tots – for $39.99 between now and through Game Day on February 7. Available for dine-in, curbside, takeout, and delivery at participating locations only .

Hooters offers more flavors, sauces and taste with an unbeatable line-up, featuring its Smoked Wings, Roasted Wings and everyday classics such as Original-Style Breaded Wings, Naked Wings, Daytona Beach-Style Wings, Bacon Wrapped Wings and Boneless Wings. To amp up your experience, customize Hooters world-famous wings in your favorite of 14 craveable sauces, like Hooters Honey Sriracha and Spicy Garlic, or one of five dry rubs including Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

In an effort to ensure the ultimate guest experience, Hooters has successfully and widely implemented a number of protocols around proper food safety, sanitation, staff training on health policies and much more.

To find your nearest Hooters location to experience the limited-time offer at participating locations only, visit Hooters.com .

About Hooters of America, LLC

Hooters of America, LLC is the franchisor and operator of 410 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 24 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time, the simple fact that the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then, millions have been liberated from the ordinary by visiting Hooters and enjoying the perfect combination of great food, fun times, and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the iconic Hooters Girls and their famous orange shorts. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters , facebook.com/hooters , instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “ hooters .”

The post Score Big and Pre-Order with Hooters Ahead of Game Day first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.