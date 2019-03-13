Score this Basketball Season with a Legit Deal from Dickey’s

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Guests can shoot and score this basketball season by hosting the best watch party for their crew with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. From now until March 31, guests can get $5 off a Dickey’s Pack of their choice.

This offer is available at participating locations by using the $5 off Dickey’s Packs coupon.

“At Dickey’s, we focus on offering our guests a delicious and convenient barbecue option, especially when they are busy hosting watch parties with their friends during basketball season,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s Packs are the perfect option for folks that are hosting small or large watch parties and we are proud to share this deal with them.”

Guests can enjoy watching their favorite team compete with a Dickey’s Pack to feed their crew. Dickey’s Picnic Pack comes with the guests’ choice of one pound of meat, two sides and four rolls; the Family Pack includes two pounds of meat, three savory sides and six buttery rolls; and the XL Family Pack comes with three pounds of meat, four savory sides and eight buttery rolls.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

