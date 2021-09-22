Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in South Carolina

Local Franchisees Sign Major Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand

Omaha, NE ( RestaurantNews.com ) Scooter’s Coffee, LLC , the Midwest-based drive- thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to the Midlands and Upstate areas of South Carolina.

The expansion into multiple South Carolina communities, including the Columbia market, comes as the result of a 25-unit franchise agreement recently signed by local business owners Joe Walker and Andrew Reed. The two partners have successfully developed local franchises in the food industry, and now see Scooter’s Coffee as South Carolina’s next favorite brand. As residents of the region, Walker and Reed know the value of an accessible, quick, flavorful cup of coffee.

“Coming out of COVID, everyone has seen that drive-thru is really where restaurants should be focusing,” said Walker of the opportunity for local growth with Scooter’s Coffee. “In addition to the opportunities we see with the fast and friendly service, not to mention the quality coffee, our excitement really came from the top-down culture at Scooter’s Coffee. They empower local business owners, and it was important for us to be in alignment with the brand.”

The Columbia location is currently the first in development, while plans for more locations throughout the market and others upstate will follow in the near future. Walker and Reed say the major multi-unit agreement is a result of their confidence in the business model.

“Culture was the top piece,” Reed added. “Scooter’s Coffee has done a great job operationally to build efficiency, speed of service, and the quality of their product. We know this can be a success in South Carolina, so adding in the culture and leadership really confirmed our excitement to bring Scooter’s Coffee to our community.”

Americans love their coffee. In fact, more Americans choose coffee every day than any other beverage. Use of the drive-thru for coffee was already on the upward trend but has skyrocketed recently, up roughly 30%. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Omaha, Nebraska and specializing in artisan espresso drinks with the brand promise of “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” is helping Americans meet that demand.

Walker and Reed join Scooter’s Coffee as the company enjoys a major growth period, having reached a substantial milestone in 2020 by surpassing the 300-location mark, well on its way to 400 in the near future.

“Scooter’s Coffee will be a great addition to the Columbia area,” said Tim Arpin, Scooter’s Coffee Vice President of Franchise Sales. “Joe and Andrew have proven to be not only great business minds but owners who understand and care about their community. We’ve had great success in recent years as more Americans experience our Amazing Drinks and Amazingly Fast service. We’re thrilled to have local business owners bringing that experience to more coffee lovers in South Carolina.”

About Scooter’s Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In more than two decades of business, Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company core values. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast! ®” It represents the company’s business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

With more than 300 stores operating across 21 states and commitments to open stores in 29 states, Scooter’s Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase in the Midwest and nationwide. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion a year recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise with a well-established and fast-growing brand.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com , facebook.com/scooterscoffee , ownascooters.com , or call 877-494-7004.

