CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / COURTESY OF ST. LUKES
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Schuylkill County passes 1,000 COVID cases, but hospitals say they’re better prepared than ever

September 6, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / COURTESY OF ST. LUKES

Hospitals in Schuylkill County are citing progress even as county's COVID case load tops 1,000 mark.