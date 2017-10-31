School Grant Applications from The Krystal Foundation Re-Open November 1st

Educational Enrichment Funding Request Window to be Last of 2017

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) On the heels of awarding its first two sets of Squaring is Caring educational grants, The Krystal® Foundation has announced the opening of its final grant application window of 2017 – to begin on November 1st. To date, The Krystal Foundation program has provided approximately $42,000 worth of funding for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) education, music & the performing arts, culinary instruction, afterschool programs, and various team sport activities.

Applications for the final period of 2017 will be accepted between November 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017. Winners will be announced by the end of January. Previous applicants who applied during the April 2017 and September 2017 windows and were not awarded funds will automatically have their submissions re-entered for further consideration.

“Amazing things are happening through this program,” said Jason Abelkop. “The applications clearly demonstrate that The Krystal Foundation is making a direct impact on schools and students. Already we’ve been able to provide new musical instruments, football helmets, a new completely outfitted science lab, computer education, nutrition and meal planning programs, and a 3D printer all possible for our previous deserving grant winners. We can’t wait to see what this next round will yield.”

Those wishing to apply for a Squaring is Caring grant may do so by visiting www.thekrystalfoundation.com. Teachers, principals, school faculty, PTO/PTA groups, other K-12 school-affiliated organizations and non-profit organizations are all eligible to apply. Grant winners will be announced on or near January 29, 2018.

“There’s no such thing as a too-small need,” Abelkop made sure to point out. “If it matters to your school or your community, then it matters to Krystal. We’re here to support everything from basic school needs to innovative new programs, and we encourage everyone in our communities to apply.”

About The Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the oldest quick service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 360 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.Krystal.com or http://www.facebook.com/Krystal or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @Krystal.

About The Krystal Foundation

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 2016, The Krystal Foundation is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to strengthen, enhance and enrich Krystal’s neighborhood schools and families. The foundation provides need-based grants to communities in their 11 states, which have extracurricular program elimination or cutback. The foundation will support programs that are focused in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics), culinary arts, music, and sports. For more information, visit www.TheKrystalFoundation.com or http://www.facebook.com/Krystal or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @Krystal.

