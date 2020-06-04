Morning Call file photo
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township temporarily shut down for debris

June 4, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Sarah M. Wojcik
Morning Call file photo

Police have closed Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township from City Line Road to Route 22.