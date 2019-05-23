Schlotzsky’s Restaurants Across the Country Become “Wonderfully Weird” With Transformation to Austin Eatery

New concept inspired by Austin’s spirit of originality brings inviting décor and celebratory events to markets nationwide

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) As Schlotzsky’s restaurants transform to Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery® this year, the brand is celebrating its roots in true Austin style.

Now through the end of the year, Schlotzsky’s is rebranding all 370+ restaurants, bringing its hometown tagline, “Keep Austin Weird,” to life in markets across the country. The transition, which marks an exciting evolution of the brand, will take effect in Oklahoma City on June 1 and features new handcrafted food and beverage offerings, an eclectic, purposeful design and a unique dining experience. Select Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery locations will also carry craft beer and wine selections and feature happy hours throughout the week.

The first Schlotzsky’s restaurant opened in Austin, Texas in 1971, serving only one sandwich – The Original® – on baked Fresh-From-Scratch® sourdough bread and served on a giant Frisbee. While the Schlotzsky’s brand has since expanded its menu and added over 370 locations across the U.S., the brand credits its “Wonderfully Weird” roots and Austin’s spirit of originality as the main inspirations behind its new look and feel.

Setting the bar for fast-fine restaurants, Schlotzsky’s blends fast casual with fine dining to bring consumers a unique experience that meets their desires and expectations. Schlotzsky’s is the first to commit to bringing a fast-fine dining experience to the market at this scale, with plans to convert all existing restaurants by this summer. Expanding in new and existing markets, Schlotzsky’s is also committed to developing new revenue streams and has placed an emphasis on increasing off-premise sales through third-party delivery, catering, take-out and drive-thrus.

Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery locations are a place that customers can enjoy for lunch, happy hour, or dinner with family and friends, featuring mouthwatering food options, comfortable décor, unique music, and attention to service. The updated menu is a combination of beloved Schlotzsky’s classics and new menu items such as made-to-order sliders and salads—all made by layering bold and unexpected flavors and curated by Executive Chef Jason Moore.

“The concept is a natural evolution of the brand, tapping into our 47-year heritage while accommodating the ever-changing consumer,” says Randy Hayworth, director of operations. With the new Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery concept, we’ve combined elements from QSR, fast casual and casual to create a level of quality and guest experience that says, ‘We’re glad you’re here!’.”

Those elements give franchisees a unique opportunity to expand their industry footprint. The fast-fine concept is actively seeking franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit who possess enthusiasm about the brand, marketing skills and the ability to manage a strong team. As part of FOCUS Brands, Schlotzsky’s franchisees have access to FOCUS Brands’ resources including real estate and site selection, construction and design, supply chain distribution, franchisee training systems, marketing and culinary innovation and pre / post-opening support. Interested candidates should visit https://schlotzskysfranchising.com or call 1-866-964-9784 for qualifications.

To celebrate the market’s official transition, Schlotzsky’s restaurants across Oklahoma City will host grand re-opening events complete with samples, BOGO offers, and contests. Furthermore, the Rockwell Ave Schlotzsky’s will pay tribute to our baked fresh from scratch sourdough by hosting a bread artist event featuring demonstrations, samples, and more on June 1 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. To learn more about your nearest grand opening event or to find your local Schlotzsky’s restaurant, visit www.schlotzskys.com . To stay up to date on all things Schlotzsky’s, connect on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook at @schlotzskys.

About Schlotzsky’s®