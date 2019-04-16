Schlotzsky’s Restaurants Across the Country Become “Wonderfully Weird” With Transformation to Austin Eatery

New concept inspired by Austin’s spirit of originality brings inviting décor, new menu, and celebratory events to markets nationwide

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) As Schlotzsky’s restaurants transform to Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery® this year, the brand is celebrating its roots in true Austin style. Over the course of three months, the Schlotzsky’s brand is rolling out the rebrand in all restaurants around the nation. Starting with Atlanta on April 27, the famous restaurant will bring its hometown tagline, “Keep Austin Weird,” to life in markets across the country. The transition marks an exciting evolution of the brand and will feature new hand crafted food and beverage offerings, an eclectic, purposeful design and a unique dining experience. Select Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery locations will also carry craft beer and wine selections and feature happy hours throughout the week.

The first Schlotzsky’s restaurant opened in Austin, Texas in 1971, serving only one sandwich – The Original® – on baked fresh from scratch sourdough bread and served on a giant Frisbee. While the Schlotzsky’s brand has since expanded its menu and added over 370 locations across the U.S., the brand credits its “Wonderfully Weird” roots and Austin’s spirit of originality as the main inspirations behind its new look and feel.

Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery locations are a place that customers can enjoy for lunch, happy hour, or dinner with family and friends, featuring mouthwatering food options, comfortable décor, unique music, and attention to service. The updated menu is a combination of beloved Schlotzsky’s classics and new menu items such as made-to-order sliders, tacos, and tins—all made by layering bold and unexpected flavors and curated by Executive Chef Jason Moore. Select Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery locations will also carry craft beer and wine selections and feature happy hour selections throughout the week.

“The concept is a natural evolution of the brand, tapping into our 47-year heritage while accommodating the ever-changing consumer,” says Schlotzsky’s President Kelly Roddy. “With the new Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery concept, we’ve combined elements from QSR, fast casual and casual to create a level of quality and guest experience that says, ‘We’re glad you’re here!’.”

To celebrate each market’s official transition, every Schlotzsky’s restaurant in the city will host a grand re-opening event complete with samples, BOGO offers and contests. Select locations will pay tribute to our baked fresh from scratch sourdough and host bread artist events featuring demonstrations, samples and more. To learn more about your nearest grand opening event or to find your local Schlotzsky’s restaurant, visit www.schlotzskys.com . To stay up to date on all things Schlotzsky’s, connect on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook at @schlotzskys.

About Schlotzsky’s®

Schlotzsky’s® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and the made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients—all inspired by the food scene in Austin. All 350 restaurants are serving delicious hot sandwiches on sourdough buns baked fresh each day, Macs, Artisan flatbreads, specialty pizzas and fresh salads. Plus, many of our locations offer warm, handmade Cinnabon treats. Check us out online at www.schlotzskys.com to find a store near you and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

