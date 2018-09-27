Schlotzsky’s Kicks Off Inaugural Schlotzsky’s Day, Celebrating 47 Years of Bold Flavors, Fresh Ingredients and Classic Sandwiches

Austin-born eatery to celebrate birthday with The Original® $1.99 sandwich offer, giveaways and prizes!

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Schlotzsky’s®, the Austin-born fast-casual restaurant, home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich and famous Fresh-from-Scratch® buns, is turning 47 this year and celebrating in a big way. The brand will host its first Schlotzsky’s Day, a fun-filled celebration at participating restaurants on Tuesday, October 2.

When the first Schlotzsky’s location opened up in Austin in 1971, the brand only sold one sandwich: The Original. Famous for its satisfying stack of 13 fresh ingredients, The Original continues to be a guest favorite. Baked fresh every morning, Schlotzsky’s signature sandwich bread is made Fresh-from-Scratch® and comes in a variety of tempting options, from sourdough with sesame seeds to jalapeño and cheddar cheese. The Original is filled with lean smoked ham, Genoa & cotto salami, cheddar, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, black olives, red onions, lettuce, tomato, mustard and Schlotzsky’s signature sauce, all served straight from the oven on a toasted sourdough bun.

Schlotzsky’s is thrilled to honor the origination of their moniker sandwich by offering fans a small The Original for $1.99. Guests can also Double the Meat for an additional $1.00! In addition, the first 200 guests in each location will receive the sandwich on a Frisbee, just as it was served back in 1971. “We are proud of our heritage and the inspiration that came from our bold beginning,” said Kelly Roddy, president of Schlotzsky’s. “The Original sandwich is what put Schlotzsky’s on the map and we want to thank our fans for their continued support and loyalty!”

While the Schlotzsky’s Day promotion is only available in-stores, catering and third party deliveries through GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats are always easy options for receiving a variety of Schlotzsky’s sandwiches, soups and salads or Big S cookies and Cinnabon cinnamon rolls. To find your nearest Schlotzsky’s restaurant, visit www.schlotzskys.com. To stay up to date on all things Schlotzsky’s, connect on Instagram.com/schlotzskys, Twitter.com/schlotzskys and Facebook.com/Schlotzskys.

About Schlotzsky’s®

Schlotzsky’s is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and the made to order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients – all inspired by the food scene in Austin. All 350 restaurants are serving delicious hot sandwiches on sourdough buns baked fresh each day, Macs, Artisan flatbreads, specialty pizzas and fresh salads. Plus, many of our locations offer Cinnabon’s warm, homemade treats. Check us out online at www.schlotzskys.com to find a store near you and then connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Nicole Arzoomanian

nicole.arzoomanian@finnpartners.com