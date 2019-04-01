Schlotzsky’s Celebrates Tax Day with Free Sandwiches

Austin-born eatery offering a free small The Original® with the purchase of a medium drink and chips

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) In honor of Tax Day on April 15th, Austin-born fast-casual restaurant Schlotzsky’s® – home of The Original® sandwich and famous Fresh-from-Scratch® buns – is offering guests one free small The Original sandwich with the purchase of a medium-sized drink and chips.

The Original sandwich was the sole menu item offered at the first Schlotzsky’s location that opened in Austin, Texas in 1971 – baked fresh from scratch and served on a giant Frisbee. While the Schlotzsky’s brand has since expanded its menu to include sliders, tacos and more, The Original sandwich continues to be the most popular choice for customers. The Original sandwich is still crafted the same way it was 40 years ago, with 13 fresh, flavorful ingredients including lean smoked ham and Genoa & Cotto salamis and served on Schlotzsky’s legendary Fresh-from-Scratch oven-baked sourdough buns.

“People deserve a treat after filing their taxes, and we love the opportunity to reward our guests while also showcasing our most popular sandwich,” says Schlotzsky’s president Kelly Roddy. “We hope this deal brings smiles to our customers’ faces on what can be a stressful day and can’t wait to see everyone at their local Schlotzsky’s restaurant on April 15th.”

Schlotzsky’s Tax Day special arrives as the brand prepares its 370+ restaurants to transition into the new Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery concept, a reflection of the brand’s Austin heritage and dedication to originality. Fans will still be able to enjoy The Original sandwich, as well as new made-to-order menu options featuring bold flavors and fresh ingredients – all inspired by the food scene in Austin.

